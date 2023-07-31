Space Development Agency, ND elected officials celebrate basing of Test and Checkout Center

Dr. Derek Tournear, director of the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency, conducted an interview about SDA and their projects on Grand Forks Air Force Base, Aug. 7, 2023, on GFAFB, North Dakota. The SDA is establishing a second operations center at Grand Forks AFB to expand capabilities of the existing center at Redstone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Alabama that is expected to operate wartime missions beginning Sept. of 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 11:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|893127
|VIRIN:
|230807-F-JP913-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109816691
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
