    Michaels Mehrman, Dep Dir and Sr Advisor for Army Budget speaks to Comptrollers

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Army Civilian Career Management Activity

    Mr. Michael Mehrman, Deputy Director and Senior Advisor for Army Budget and Comptroller Functional Advisor, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller) speaks in his role as the functional advisor for the Comptrollers in the Human Capital & Resource Management career field to advise them to take the competency assessment. The Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA) has partnered with Hanover Research to conduct a survey to better understand the strengths and development areas of its Civilians across core training competencies. In accordance with AR 690-950, Army Civilian Career Management Activity is tasked with monitoring the strategic environment by utilizing competency assessments for training and development initiatives. The intent is to address current and future mission requirements, including those of an expeditionary nature. The competency assessment has been expanded in FY23 to include a broader audience encompassing the entire career field of more than 40K professionals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 08:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893122
    VIRIN: 230801-A-A0969-8002
    Filename: DOD_109816590
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Comptroller
    Army Civilians
    Army Civilian Career Management Activity
    ACCMA
    HCRM

