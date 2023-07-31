Michael Mehrman, Dep Dir and Sr Advisor for Army Budget speaks to Comptrollers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893122" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Michael Mehrman, Deputy Director and Senior Advisor for Army Budget and Comptroller Functional Advisor, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller) speaks in his role as the functional advisor for the Comptrollers in the Human Capital & Resource Management career field to advise them to take the competency assessment. The Army Civilian Career Management Activity (ACCMA) has partnered with Hanover Research to conduct a survey to better understand the strengths and development areas of its Civilians across core training competencies. In accordance with AR 690-950, Army Civilian Career Management Activity is tasked with monitoring the strategic environment by utilizing competency assessments for training and development initiatives. The intent is to address current and future mission requirements, including those of an expeditionary nature. The competency assessment has been expanded in FY23 to include a broader audience encompassing the entire career field of more than 40K professionals.