Finance for Non Financial Executives Course

The Finance for Non-Financial Executives Program was hosted in New York, NY from June 26 – 30, 2023. Army Civilian Career Management Activity sponsored 30 administrative professionals. The custom program was designed to help participants become fluent in finance while blending crucial financial principles with practical applications. Participants emerged better equipped to make sound business decisions backed by financial reasoning.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 09:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893117
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-A0969-8003
|Filename:
|DOD_109816565
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
