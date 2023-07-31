Finance for Non Financial Executives Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893117" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Finance for Non-Financial Executives Program was hosted in New York, NY from June 26 – 30, 2023. Army Civilian Career Management Activity sponsored 30 administrative professionals. The custom program was designed to help participants become fluent in finance while blending crucial financial principles with practical applications. Participants emerged better equipped to make sound business decisions backed by financial reasoning.