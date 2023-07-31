Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finance for Non Financial Executives Course

    NY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Civilian Career Management Activity

    The Finance for Non-Financial Executives Program was hosted in New York, NY from June 26 – 30, 2023. Army Civilian Career Management Activity sponsored 30 administrative professionals. The custom program was designed to help participants become fluent in finance while blending crucial financial principles with practical applications. Participants emerged better equipped to make sound business decisions backed by financial reasoning.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893117
    VIRIN: 230801-A-A0969-8003
    Filename: DOD_109816565
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: NY, US

    Army Civilians
    ACCMA
    HCRM

