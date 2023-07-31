Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Development on Not Even a Dime

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Ann Langlois 

    Army Library Program

    Ann Langlois of IMCOM-Europe G9 discusses free professional development opportunities for library workers. This session is a part of the Military Libraries Virtual Training Summit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 07:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893115
    VIRIN: 230808-A-CG085-1001
    Filename: DOD_109816518
    Length: 00:12:37
    Location: US

    Training

    Training
    Libraries
    Army Library Program
    MLVTS

