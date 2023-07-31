Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Sailors Conduct Preflight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 1, 2023) Air Department Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conduct preflight operations. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 03:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893102
    VIRIN: 230801-N-VO895-1001
    Filename: DOD_109816331
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    USS Bataan
    BATARG
    Preflight Operations
    TF 61/2

