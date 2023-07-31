Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACU 2 Landing Craft Embark Aboard USS Bataan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) Landing craft utility 1653, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 2, approaches the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) to onload cargo for a regularly scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.09.2023 03:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893101
    VIRIN: 230710-N-AB188-1001
    Filename: DOD_109816330
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACU 2 Landing Craft Embark Aboard USS Bataan, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS BATAAN
    ACU 2
    BATARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT