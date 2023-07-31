NMRTC Camp Pendleton Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Peter F. Roberts, the outgoing commanding officer of Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, relinquishes command to Capt. Jenny S. Burkeet, the incoming commanding officer of NMRTC Camp Pendleton, NMFP, during the change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 4, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition, rich in naval heritage, that demonstrates passing of authority and responsibilities from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)