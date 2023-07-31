Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Camp Pendleton Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Navy Capt. Peter F. Roberts, the outgoing commanding officer of Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, relinquishes command to Capt. Jenny S. Burkeet, the incoming commanding officer of NMRTC Camp Pendleton, NMFP, during the change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 4, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition, rich in naval heritage, that demonstrates passing of authority and responsibilities from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 20:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893090
    VIRIN: 230808-M-AS577-1001
    Filename: DOD_109815978
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Camp Pendleton Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailors
    change of command
    NHCP
    NMRTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT