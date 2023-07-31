U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 489th Attack Squadron, perform take-off and landing operations inside of a ground control station (GCS) at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, April 25, 2023. The GCS is part of a remotely piloted aircraft system, which controls the MQ-9A Reaper aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 18:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893081
|VIRIN:
|230425-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109815773
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 489th Attack Squadron GCS B-Roll, by SrA Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT