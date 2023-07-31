Mr. Roy Wallace, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff G-1, HQDA DCS G-1

Mr. Roy Wallace, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff G-1 for the U.S. Army speaks to the Human Capital and Resource Management Career Field about competency assessment for the Army Civilians within the career field. In accordance with AR 690-950, Army Civilian Career Management Activity is tasked with monitoring the strategic environment by utilizing competency assessments for training and development initiatives. The intent is to address current and future mission requirements, including those of an expeditionary nature. The competency assessment has been expanded in FY23 to include a broader audience encompassing the entire career field of more than 40K professionals.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 16:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893072
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-A0969-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_109815526
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
