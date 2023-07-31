Mr. Roy Wallace, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff G-1, HQDA DCS G-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893072" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Roy Wallace, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff G-1 for the U.S. Army speaks to the Human Capital and Resource Management Career Field about competency assessment for the Army Civilians within the career field. In accordance with AR 690-950, Army Civilian Career Management Activity is tasked with monitoring the strategic environment by utilizing competency assessments for training and development initiatives. The intent is to address current and future mission requirements, including those of an expeditionary nature. The competency assessment has been expanded in FY23 to include a broader audience encompassing the entire career field of more than 40K professionals.