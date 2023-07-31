Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand River Bank Street Shoreline Stabilization

    PAINESVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    A completed shoreline stabilization project along Bank Street and the Grand River in Painesville, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed repairs to the slope between the street and the river, providing long-lasting protection from erosion which threatened public utilities, resident’ access to their historic homes, and the environmental health of the river below. (Courtesy video by City of Painesville, Ohio)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893052
    VIRIN: 230808-A-A1409-1005
    Filename: DOD_109815107
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: PAINESVILLE, OH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Grand River
    CAP 14
    Streambank and Shoreline Protection

