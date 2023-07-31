Grand River Bank Street Shoreline Stabilization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A completed shoreline stabilization project along Bank Street and the Grand River in Painesville, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed repairs to the slope between the street and the river, providing long-lasting protection from erosion which threatened public utilities, resident’ access to their historic homes, and the environmental health of the river below. (Courtesy video by City of Painesville, Ohio)