Grand River Bank Street Shoreline Stabilization

A completed shoreline stabilization project along Bank Street and the Grand River in Painesville, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District completed repairs to the slope between the street and the river, providing long-lasting protection from erosion which threatened public utilities, resident’ access to their historic homes, and the environmental health of the river below. (Courtesy video by City of Painesville, Ohio)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893052
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-A1409-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109815107
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PAINESVILLE, OH, US
