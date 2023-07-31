Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Water Survival

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brock Portier, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., describes Marine Corps Combat Water Survival, July 24, 2023. All recruits are required to complete swim qualification in order to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 13:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Dive
    Pool
    Boot Camp
    Swim tank
    MCRDPI
    Iron Duck

