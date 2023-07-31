U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brock Portier, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., describes Marine Corps Combat Water Survival, July 24, 2023. All recruits are required to complete swim qualification in order to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 13:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893034
|VIRIN:
|230724-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814831
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
