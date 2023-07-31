Parks Take Command of the 94th Airlift Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Michael Parks assumes command of the 94th Airlift Wing from Col. Carl Magnusson during a change of command ceremony on 5 August 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Prior to taking command of the 94th AW, Parks served as the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. He is a command pilot with more than 3,500 flight hours in U.S. Air Force tanker, airlift, and distinguished visitor support aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock)