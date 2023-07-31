Parks Take Command of the 94th Airlift Wing

Col. Michael Parks assumes command of the 94th Airlift Wing from Col. Carl Magnusson during a change of command ceremony on 5 August 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Prior to taking command of the 94th AW, Parks served as the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. He is a command pilot with more than 3,500 flight hours in U.S. Air Force tanker, airlift, and distinguished visitor support aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock)
