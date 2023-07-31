Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Parks Take Command of the 94th Airlift Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock and Staff Sgt. Kendra Ransum

    94th Airlift Wing

    Col. Michael Parks assumes command of the 94th Airlift Wing from Col. Carl Magnusson during a change of command ceremony on 5 August 2023, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. Prior to taking command of the 94th AW, Parks served as the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. He is a command pilot with more than 3,500 flight hours in U.S. Air Force tanker, airlift, and distinguished visitor support aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893029
    VIRIN: 230805-F-JQ052-5321
    Filename: DOD_109814636
    Length: 00:07:33
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Hometown: MACON, GA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parks Take Command of the 94th Airlift Wing, by SSgt Matthew Matlock and SSgt Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Dobbins ARB
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT