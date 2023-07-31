National Insider Threat Awarness Month (NITAM) PSA

This is a public service announcement to promote National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM). NITAM is a National Security awareness campaign that runs the entire month of September, dedicated to providing information about insider threat programs, information sharing, reporting concerning behaviors, and managing insider risk, in order to safeguard classified information and CUI, and prevent individuals with authorized access from causing harm to organizations and national security.
07.12.2023
08.08.2023
PSA
