Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Insider Threat Awarness Month (NITAM) PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Caleb Armstrong 

    DCSA - Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE)

    This is a public service announcement to promote National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM). NITAM is a National Security awareness campaign that runs the entire month of September, dedicated to providing information about insider threat programs, information sharing, reporting concerning behaviors, and managing insider risk, in order to safeguard classified information and CUI, and prevent individuals with authorized access from causing harm to organizations and national security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 09:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 893024
    VIRIN: 230712-D-PA656-1001
    PIN: 505763
    Filename: DOD_109814459
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awareness
    Campaign
    Annual
    CUI
    Insider Threat
    NITAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT