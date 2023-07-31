Spent Brass Europe's Defender Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa security forces member compete in the USAFE Defender Challenge Selection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The USAFE Defender Challenge Selection tested participant’s physical strength, mental fitness and knowledge. The winners will compete with other participants in a USAF level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)