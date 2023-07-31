Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spent Brass Europe's Defender Challenge

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa security forces member compete in the USAFE Defender Challenge Selection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The USAFE Defender Challenge Selection tested participant’s physical strength, mental fitness and knowledge. The winners will compete with other participants in a USAF level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 03:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893007
    VIRIN: 230802-F-XS544-2001
    Filename: DOD_109814150
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Ramstein
    Defender

