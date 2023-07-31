U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa security forces member compete in the USAFE Defender Challenge Selection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023. The USAFE Defender Challenge Selection tested participant’s physical strength, mental fitness and knowledge. The winners will compete with other participants in a USAF level challenge at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 03:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893007
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-XS544-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814150
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spent Brass Europe's Defender Challenge, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT