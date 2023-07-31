U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. William McCadden, a camp services officer with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts during a debris cleanup on Camp Courtney, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. McCadden is a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 02:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|893003
|VIRIN:
|230807-M-WE079-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109814124
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Typhoon Khanun: 1st Lt. William McCadden, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
