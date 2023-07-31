Typhoon Khanun: 1st Lt. William McCadden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. William McCadden, a camp services officer with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts during a debris cleanup on Camp Courtney, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. McCadden is a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)