    Typhoon Khanun: 1st Lt. William McCadden

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. William McCadden, a camp services officer with Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, speaks about Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts during a debris cleanup on Camp Courtney, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. McCadden is a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

