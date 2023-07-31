U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District park rangers along with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers cordon off a "drop zone" for paratroopers to jump into Green River Lake, Aug. 5, 2023 in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
Soldiers with the Kentucky National Guard and other units practiced water jumps from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter as family members and Green River Lake visitors watched from the dam and shoreline. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 16:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892966
|VIRIN:
|230805-A-PA223-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109813222
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Green River Lake becomes temporary drop zone for Kentucky National Guard, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
