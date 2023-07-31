Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together to winch out a military vehicle from a mire pit during training July 25, 2023, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover military wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892965
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-OK556-7566
|Filename:
|DOD_109813197
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course 2023 Training: Winching out a mired vehicle, Part VI, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
