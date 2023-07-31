APS collaborates with SAPD SWAT

The 26th and 74th Aerial Port Squadrons worked with members of the San Antonio Police Department SWAT to load and secure vehicles onto a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman)
|08.06.2023
|08.07.2023 16:38
|Video Productions
|892963
|230806-F-DN745-1001
|DOD_109813179
|00:02:11
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|1
|1
