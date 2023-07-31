Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    APS collaborates with SAPD SWAT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 26th and 74th Aerial Port Squadrons worked with members of the San Antonio Police Department SWAT to load and secure vehicles onto a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Mike Lahrman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892963
    VIRIN: 230806-F-DN745-1001
    Filename: DOD_109813179
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APS collaborates with SAPD SWAT, by MSgt Mike Lahrman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    433rd Airlift Wing
    433 AW
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT