    Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course 2023 Training: Preparing for mire pit training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An instructor with Regional Training Site-Maintenance Fort McCoy drives a vehicle into a mire pit to get it stuck so students in the Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course can tow it out July 25, 2023, at a training area on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Students in the course trained at the area July 24-25. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover military wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Regional Training Site-Maintenance Fort McCoy
    Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course
    Vehicle Recovery Site mire pit

