    Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course 2023 Training: Winching out a mired vehicle, Part IV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together to winch out a military vehicle from a mire pit during training July 25, 2023, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover military wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892957
    VIRIN: 230725-A-OK556-7787
    Filename: DOD_109813112
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course 2023 Training: Winching out a mired vehicle, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Regional Training Site-Maintenance Fort McCoy
    Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course
    Vehicle Recovery Site

