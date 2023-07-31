Tech. Sgt. Justin Boettger Designed an adapter for a battery operated rivet hammer to hopefully eliminate the need for a heavy air compressor on the flight line.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 15:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892949
|VIRIN:
|230807-F-JH094-4487
|Filename:
|DOD_109812967
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
