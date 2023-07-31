GEN McNeill Redesignation

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Retired Gen. Dan McNeill discusses the process of deciding on the name Fort Liberty and the impact of one Gold Star mother. The Gold Star references a family member of a fallen Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
