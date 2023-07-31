Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GEN McNeill Redesignation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Video by Brian Bird 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Retired Gen. Dan McNeill discusses the process of deciding on the name Fort Liberty and the impact of one Gold Star mother. The Gold Star references a family member of a fallen Soldier.
    #LibertyForAll #HistoryContinues #MarchToLiberty

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892947
    VIRIN: 230602-A-VP863-1004
    Filename: DOD_109812911
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEN McNeill Redesignation , by Brian Bird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #LibertyForAll
    #HistoryContinues
    #MarchToLiberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT