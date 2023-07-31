Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners 5 miles off Nantucket, Massachusets

    MA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescued three mariners five nautical miles off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusets, August 5, 2023. The three men were safely hoisted and brought to the Hyannis airport, where EMS was waiting. (U.S Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod video)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892945
    VIRIN: 230807-G-QN699-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812875
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners 5 miles off Nantucket, Massachusets, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue
    MH-60
    Jayhawk
    Air Station Cape Cod
    coast guard
    avation

