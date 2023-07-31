Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners 5 miles off Nantucket, Massachusets

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescued three mariners five nautical miles off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusets, August 5, 2023. The three men were safely hoisted and brought to the Hyannis airport, where EMS was waiting. (U.S Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod video)
|08.05.2023
|08.07.2023 14:37
|B-Roll
|Location:
|MA, US
