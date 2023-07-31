Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monroe Wellness 2023: Monroe Media Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joe Davis 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Innovation Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. Monroe Civic Center Media Day.

    Interviewees:

    Mayor Friday Ellis, City of Monroe, Louisiana

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradley Stone is the Mission Commander of Monroe Wellness 2023.

    _
    Monroe Wellness is a two-week mission that provides No-Cost medical services to Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892941
    VIRIN: 230807-F-XD246-2001
    Filename: DOD_109812767
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monroe Wellness 2023: Monroe Media Day, by MSgt Joe Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT