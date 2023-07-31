Members of U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's G2 highlight the importance of reporting suspicious or uncharacteristic behavior during Antiterrorism Awareness Month at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 12:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|892905
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-KV687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109812456
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Antiterrorism Awareness Month: Report Suspicious Activity, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT