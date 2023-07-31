The 433rd Airlift Wing conducts a C-5M Super Galaxy flight with employers of Reserve Citizen Airmen at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 5, 2023. The flight was a part of the Bosslift program, a joint venture between the 433rd AW and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which is a Department of Defense organization that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892897
|VIRIN:
|230805-F-HW725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109812344
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alamo Wing conducts 2023 Boss Lift, by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
