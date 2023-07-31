Alamo Wing conducts 2023 Boss Lift

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892897" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 433rd Airlift Wing conducts a C-5M Super Galaxy flight with employers of Reserve Citizen Airmen at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 5, 2023. The flight was a part of the Bosslift program, a joint venture between the 433rd AW and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which is a Department of Defense organization that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)