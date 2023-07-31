Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alamo Wing conducts 2023 Boss Lift

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 433rd Airlift Wing conducts a C-5M Super Galaxy flight with employers of Reserve Citizen Airmen at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 5, 2023. The flight was a part of the Bosslift program, a joint venture between the 433rd AW and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which is a Department of Defense organization that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892897
    VIRIN: 230805-F-HW725-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812344
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alamo Wing conducts 2023 Boss Lift, by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-5M
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    433AW
    ReserveReady
    68AS

