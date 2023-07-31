Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), commander of Medical Readiness Command Europe and director of Defense Health Agency Region Europe conducted the Strategic Health Readiness Workshop (SHRW) at the Armstrong Club Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 1-3 2023. The Strategic Health Readiness Workshop combines staff efforts to progress and expand medical planning for gap analysis of medical support and exercises. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)
