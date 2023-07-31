Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTC-V Open House B-roll

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Mission Training Complex Vicenza had an Open House for unit to show all the equipment and training the have to helps units to achieve better their mission.

    Interview: Rich Gordon Chief of Mission Training Complex Vicenza

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 07:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892882
    VIRIN: 230801-A-RW430-7456
    Filename: DOD_109812121
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTC-V Open House B-roll, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Sky Soldier
    Airborne
    Army
    Vicenza
    MTC-V

