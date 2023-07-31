The Mission Training Complex Vicenza had an Open House for unit to show all the equipment and training the have to helps units to achieve better their mission.
Interview: Rich Gordon Chief of Mission Training Complex Vicenza
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 07:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892882
|VIRIN:
|230801-A-RW430-7456
|Filename:
|DOD_109812121
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MTC-V Open House B-roll, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
