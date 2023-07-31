Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    InFocus MTC-V Open House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Mission Training Complex had an open house for units to see what tool and equipment they have and what training they offer.

    Interview: Rich Gordon chief of Mission Training Complex

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 07:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892880
    VIRIN: 230801-A-RW430-7037
    Filename: DOD_109812119
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus MTC-V Open House, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Open House
    Sky Soldiers
    Airborne
    Army
    Vicenza
    MTC-V

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT