Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supercarrier: crossing the Atlantic on the USS Gerald R. Ford (Master)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    The largest warship in the world, and the US Navy’s newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier, crossed the Atlantic for its first operational deployment in 2022. What was it like to sail the high seas on a floating airbase?

    The Ford is the largest and most powerful ship in NATO’s maritime arsenal. The first in a new class of super carriers, the Ford uses electromagnetic catapults to launch jets, breaking with the steam-powered system used by carriers for decades. This new system requires fewer sailors to operate, and its power levels can be calibrated for specific aircraft, leading to less wear and tear and lower long-term maintenance costs.

    Sailing from Halifax, Canada – its first foreign port of call – the Ford took part in exercise Silent Wolverine, a series of drills off the coast of Portugal involving 11 ships from six NATO Allies. During the exercise, the Ford launched and recovered strike fighters, surveillance aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft and helicopters while coordinating with ships from Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. Working together in a multinational carrier strike group, the drills gave NATO Allies a chance to see the Ford in action and familiarise themselves with its systems.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 05:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892874
    VIRIN: 230802-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812017
    Length: 00:09:22
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT