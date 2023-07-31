U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers, assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, conduct heavy equipment and personnel drop onto Patricia drop zone, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif, on July 25,2023. They train to jump out of planes to gain firsthand experience and proficiency in parachute operations. Experiencing the jump enhances their ability to support airborne units and missions with utmost expertise and confidence. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Brandon Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 23:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892859
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-YF238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109811529
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|JOLON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 346th TADC Hooah Video, by SPC Brandon Hernandez and SSG Manuel Quirós, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
