Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    346th TADC Hooah Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Spc. Brandon Hernandez and Staff Sgt. Manuel Quirós

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers, assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, conduct heavy equipment and personnel drop onto Patricia drop zone, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif, on July 25,2023. They train to jump out of planes to gain firsthand experience and proficiency in parachute operations. Experiencing the jump enhances their ability to support airborne units and missions with utmost expertise and confidence. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Brandon Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 23:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892859
    VIRIN: 230725-A-YF238-1001
    Filename: DOD_109811529
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 346th TADC Hooah Video, by SPC Brandon Hernandez and SSG Manuel Quirós, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT