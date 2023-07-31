Multinational troops with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland conduct a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Aug. 5th. U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, British soldiers with the U.K. Royal Lancers, “Aliwal Troop,” Croatian soldiers with the 11 Croatian Contingent, Romanian soldiers with the Romanian Air Defense, and Polish soldiers with 15th Mechanized Brigade all participated in the exercise. The three-day exercise tested the interoperability of each nation through a series of live-fire operations. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 13:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892824
|VIRIN:
|230806-Z-JS531-1115
|Filename:
|DOD_109810829
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-Roll: Task force Ivy Soldiers, NATO forces conduct combined arms live-fire exercise, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT