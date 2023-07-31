Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leapfest 2023 Trailer 2

    RI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock, Sgt. Eric Kestner, Spc. Kelsey Kollar and Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. The competition is routinely attended by representatives from Allied Foreign Militaries, as well as from the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. (U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT Eric Kestner, SGT Xavier Legarreta, SPC Kelsey Kollar, SSG Joshua Hammock, SSG Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 08:51
