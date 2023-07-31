B-Roll Interview Clips with Col. Thomas Gordon (Ret.) and Cadet Regimental Commander Sullivan Newsome

Dakota Dodd
U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Gordon (Ret.), the current of Commandant of Cadets at the Citadel Military College, along with Cadet Regimental Commander Sullivan Newsome speak about the benefits of Cadet training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 5, 2023. The cadets were able to use the experience and knowledge provided to prepare themselves for the upcoming Class of 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 21:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
