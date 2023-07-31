A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew hoists and medevacs a man approximately 100 miles southvof Galveston, Texas, August 5, 2023. The man was brought to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 19:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892801
|VIRIN:
|230804-G-XR638-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109810271
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs ailing diver 100 miles off shore Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT