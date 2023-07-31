Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs ailing diver 100 miles off shore Galveston, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew hoists and medevacs a man approximately 100 miles southvof Galveston, Texas, August 5, 2023. The man was brought to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 19:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892801
    VIRIN: 230804-G-XR638-1003
    Filename: DOD_109810271
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: TX, US

    SAR
    galveston
    Coast guard
    dolphin
    texas

