    OLE III 60MM Mortar 1-187

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct mortar table IV qualifications during Operation Lethal Eagle III on August 4, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premiere air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt 1st Class Joseph Truesdale.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OLE III 60MM Mortar 1-187, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

