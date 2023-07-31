Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Wing's Security Forces Squadron trains with grenades, smoke

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 192nd Wing's Security Forces Squadron train with grenade simulators and M18 smoke grenades July 12, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892773
    VIRIN: 230712-Z-MQ826-1073
    Filename: DOD_109809944
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd Wing's Security Forces Squadron trains with grenades, smoke, by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    smoke
    grenade
    Virginia Air National Guard
    M18
    192nd Wing

