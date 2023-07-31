Clearing the Airway

Sgt. James Alphonso, a medic from Task Force Rifles, explains the importance of a properly inserted nasopharyngeal airway, during combat casualty care training at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 03:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892763
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-XA218-8226
|Filename:
|DOD_109809445
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
