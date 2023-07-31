Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard, commander, Mississippi Air National Guard, and State Command Chief Master Sgt. John Myers, state command chief master sergeant, MSANG, have a special message for the service members of the Mississippi National Guard. When you go through difficult seasons, resources are available for you.
“Be bold enough to take (your fellow servicemember) by the hand and help them find the support they need."-Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 19:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892754
|VIRIN:
|230728-A-TQ005-2264
|Filename:
|DOD_109809237
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard and Chief Master Sgt. John Myers address the MSNG, by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
