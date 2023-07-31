Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard and Chief Master Sgt. John Myers address the MSNG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard, commander, Mississippi Air National Guard, and State Command Chief Master Sgt. John Myers, state command chief master sergeant, MSANG, have a special message for the service members of the Mississippi National Guard. When you go through difficult seasons, resources are available for you.



“Be bold enough to take (your fellow servicemember) by the hand and help them find the support they need."-Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)