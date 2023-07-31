Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard and Chief Master Sgt. John Myers address the MSNG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard, commander, Mississippi Air National Guard, and State Command Chief Master Sgt. John Myers, state command chief master sergeant, MSANG, have a special message for the service members of the Mississippi National Guard. When you go through difficult seasons, resources are available for you.

    “Be bold enough to take (your fellow servicemember) by the hand and help them find the support they need."-Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Connie Jones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 19:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892754
    VIRIN: 230728-A-TQ005-2264
    Filename: DOD_109809237
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Barry Blanchard and Chief Master Sgt. John Myers address the MSNG, by SSG Connie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resources
    MSNG
    MSANG
    Together4MH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT