It's back to school time at Fort Carson which means kids and teens may be walking or biking to and from school. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be on the look out to keep our kids safe this school year.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 17:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|892737
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-EV815-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109808897
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Back to School at Fort Carson, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT