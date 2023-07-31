Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to School at Fort Carson

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    It's back to school time at Fort Carson which means kids and teens may be walking or biking to and from school. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be on the look out to keep our kids safe this school year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 17:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 892737
    VIRIN: 230804-A-EV815-1000
    Filename: DOD_109808897
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to School at Fort Carson, by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    back to school
    Fort Carson
    Fort Carson back to school

