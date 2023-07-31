Back to School at Fort Carson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's back to school time at Fort Carson which means kids and teens may be walking or biking to and from school. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be on the look out to keep our kids safe this school year.