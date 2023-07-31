Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All-Army Women's Rugby: Capt. Byers & 1st Lt. Henley

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Noel Byers, a field artillery officer assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and 1st Lt. Rachel Henley, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear officer assigned to 48th Chemical Brigade, 20th Support Command, talk about their experience playing for the All-Army Women's Rugby Team at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2023. Henley was named to the Armed Forces Women's Rugby team for her play at the Armed Forces Women's Rugby Championship. Byers and Henly both also play for the Savannah Shamrocks. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 14:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892701
    VIRIN: 220730-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109808308
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Rugby
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    All-Army sports
    Armed Forces sports

