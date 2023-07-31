Dredge Crane Operator Cody dredges Richmond Harbor in Richmond, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892696
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-BF998-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109808268
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|RICHMOND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dredge Crane Operator Cody dredges Richmond Harbor, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
