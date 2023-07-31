Tartan Eagle 2023 Phase I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines Commandos conduct a live-fire exercises at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, July 25, 2023. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines trained in order to increase proficiency. Exercise Tartan Eagle is an annual bilateral training exercise for the U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines to travel to each other's training facilities to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hannah Adams)