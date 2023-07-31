U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines Commandos conduct a live-fire exercises at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, July 25, 2023. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines trained in order to increase proficiency. Exercise Tartan Eagle is an annual bilateral training exercise for the U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines to travel to each other's training facilities to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hannah Adams)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 12:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892677
|VIRIN:
|230725-M-ZJ641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109808073
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tartan Eagle 2023 Phase I, by Sgt Hannah Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT