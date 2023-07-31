Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tartan Eagle 2023 Phase I

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Hannah Adams 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines Commandos conduct a live-fire exercises at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, July 25, 2023. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines trained in order to increase proficiency. Exercise Tartan Eagle is an annual bilateral training exercise for the U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines to travel to each other's training facilities to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Hannah Adams)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Interagency
    CQB
    MARFORCOM
    MCSFR
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment

