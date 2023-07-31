FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S Army V Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris relinquished his responsibilities as the V Corps senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Philip B. Blaisdell during a change of responsibility ceremony at the V Corps headquarters, Fort Knox, Ky., Aug. 4, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Javen Owens)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 12:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892671
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-EW038-4091
|Filename:
|DOD_109808009
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps Conducts Change of Responsibility, by SGT Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
