    V Corps Conducts Change of Responsibility

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Javen Owens 

    Victory Corps

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S Army V Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris relinquished his responsibilities as the V Corps senior enlisted leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Philip B. Blaisdell during a change of responsibility ceremony at the V Corps headquarters, Fort Knox, Ky., Aug. 4, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Javen Owens)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 12:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892671
    VIRIN: 230804-A-EW038-4091
    Filename: DOD_109808009
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, V Corps Conducts Change of Responsibility, by SGT Javen Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

