Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and Australian civilian contractors conduct maintenance on a U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Australia. The tank was damaged during transport to the training area prior to exercise Talisman Sabre 23, and the Combined Joint Theater Logistics Support Component identified the repair of the tank as another opportunity to leverage the interoperability between the US and Australia. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 09:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|892641
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-JU985-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109807536
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Armored Division and Australian civilian contractors are conducting maintenance on a U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank, by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT