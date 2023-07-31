Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division and Australian civilian contractors are conducting maintenance on a U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.02.2023

    Video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and Australian civilian contractors conduct maintenance on a U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Australia. The tank was damaged during transport to the training area prior to exercise Talisman Sabre 23, and the Combined Joint Theater Logistics Support Component identified the repair of the tank as another opportunity to leverage the interoperability between the US and Australia. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 892641
    VIRIN: 230802-A-JU985-1002
    Filename: DOD_109807536
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 

    TAGS

    Australia
    M1A2 Abrams tank
    1 AD
    TalismanSabre23
    1stArmoredDivison

