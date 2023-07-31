1st Armored Division and Australian civilian contractors are conducting maintenance on a U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division and Australian civilian contractors conduct maintenance on a U.S. M1A2 Abrams tank at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Australia. The tank was damaged during transport to the training area prior to exercise Talisman Sabre 23, and the Combined Joint Theater Logistics Support Component identified the repair of the tank as another opportunity to leverage the interoperability between the US and Australia. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)