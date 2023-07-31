Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet The Deputy: Col. Edward Szczepanik

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, introduces himself to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 3, 2023. Szczepanik answers questions about his life and command style, providing personal anecdotes about his late wife and the role that experienced played in shaping his life.

    MacDill
    Deputy commander
    Air Force
    6th ARW
    intro video
    6th Air Refueling Wing leadership

