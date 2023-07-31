Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Video by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to various units complete their final challenge during the expert physical fitness assessment for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 08:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892627
    VIRIN: 230804-A-MC970-9505
    PIN: 230800
    Filename: DOD_109807425
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    EABestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT