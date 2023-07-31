U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to various units complete their final challenge during the expert physical fitness assessment for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Carrillo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892627
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-MC970-9505
|PIN:
|230800
|Filename:
|DOD_109807425
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
