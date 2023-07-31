Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives in NSA Souda Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    08.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 3, 2023)
    Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay standby to moor the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Aug. 2, 2023. The two interviewees are Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Jerrah Harcourt and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Pharrell Arellano assigned to NSA Souda Bay. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay provided the fuel and personnel support services to USS Bataan while in port. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892626
    VIRIN: 230802-N-EM691-2001
    Filename: DOD_109807402
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives in NSA Souda Bay, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT