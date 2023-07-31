USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives in NSA Souda Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 3, 2023)

Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay standby to moor the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Aug. 2, 2023. The two interviewees are Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Jerrah Harcourt and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Pharrell Arellano assigned to NSA Souda Bay. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay provided the fuel and personnel support services to USS Bataan while in port. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)