    Coast Guard celebrates its 233rd birthday

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard celebrates its 233rd birthday, Aug. 4, 2023. The highlight showcases various responses Coast Guard members have been involved in over the last year. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 22:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892603
    VIRIN: 230805-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_109806776
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard celebrates its 233rd birthday, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard

